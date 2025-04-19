Breaking: DeMar DeRozan Involved in Public Altercation
The Dallas Mavericks thoroughly defeated the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, losing 120-106 in the play-in tournament. Days after the loss, Kings star DeMar DeRozan was harassed by a fan while eating a meal in public.
In the video posted on social media, a man walks up to DeRozan in public while recording with the flash on in a dark restaurant. The man points the camera at DeRozan's face, leading to an altercation and a shouting match between the two.
An observer filmed the dispute, and the video shows a woman separating DeRozan from the man. The woman repeatedly yells, "Let him go, D!".
It's hard to decipher the rest of the observer's video, but the man who encountered DeRozan posted his version on social media.
In his video, DeRozan is heard saying "don't walk up on me" repeatedly. The man clearly violates his privacy, shining the light directly in his face.
At the end of the man's video, he's in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
His post on X reads, "I just Get Attacked & Body Slapped By DeMar DeRozan : Don’t Meet Your Hero’s Kids : I Don’t think @champagnepapi will like this Behavior: I think 🤔 Drake Won the Rap Battle..." (per @watchhereat | X).
To be honest, it looks like the guy is looking for attention. DeRozan was reasonably annoyed and displayed his emotions without causing serious harm. Thankfully, spectators stepped in and separated the two before anything went too far.
The Kings star has two years left to play in Sacramento after signing a three-year deal last summer. His career is coming to a close, but the hope is to build something special with the Kings before he retires.