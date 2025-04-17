DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Kings GM Decision, Evaluates Future With Team
The Sacramento Kings had everything to cheer for last offseason when they acquired six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, but even with the added star power, their 2024-25 campaign did not go as planned.
The Kings went just 40-42, officially missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year after Wednesday's play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Still, DeRozan gave the franchise some hope.
DeRozan, 35, averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season, but he certainly got the short end of the stick. Midway through the season, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown and traded away star point guard De'Aaron Fox, and now, they have parted ways with general manager Monte McNair.
DeRozan is now on a much different team than he initially agreed to join, stirring up some conversations about his uncertain future in Sacramento.
In his postseason exit interview, DeRozan was asked about McNair's departure.
"It's just indicative of the season we had to endure from top to bottom," DeRozan said. "It still hasn't set in yet... It's definitely been a year."
After Wednesday's loss, DeRozan repeated how he was running out of time in his NBA career and wants to make the most out of the opportunities he has left. Now, DeRozan talked about what he will consider when evaluating his future with the team.
"Just the structure and a foundation of a compete level," DeRozan said. "I think all year we had such an uncertainty of everything, you can’t really operate in any successful environment if you have so much uncertainty.”
If DeRozan is looking for a solid foundation, Sacramento is likely not the place for him. The Kings have had a hectic season, and the 16-year NBA veteran even said it was the most he has been through in a season throughout his long career.
All signs are pointing to DeRozan wanting out this offseason, but things could change. The Kings are reportedly finalizing a deal with general manager Scott Perry to replace McNair, and the big change could help DeRozan want to stay with the franchise.
This will be a huge offseason for the Kings to figure out what direction they are heading, and DeRozan's future is certainly a talking point.