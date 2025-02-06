Inside The Kings

BREAKING: Kings Add Wing Depth in Three-Team Trade With Grizzlies, Wizards

The Sacramento Kings made a last minute trade to bolster their wing depth, brining in Jake LaRavia from the Memphis Grizzlies

Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) dribbles in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings made one final move with minutes to spare before the 12 p.m. PST trade deadline, bringing in Jake LaRavia from the Memphis Grizzlies, sending out Alex Len, Colby Jones, and a second-round pick.

The full trade details for the massive three-team deal between the Kings, Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards:

Wizards receive: Marcus Smart, Colby Jones, Alex Len, first-round pick

Kings receive: Jake LaRavia

Grizzlies receive: Multiple second-round picks

The Kings have been in desperate need of wing depth all season and added a 6-foot-8 forward with a 6-foot-9 wingspan for a solid addition for the home stretch of the season.

In 47 games this season for the Grizzlies, LaRavia was averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 49.0% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

His combination of size and shooting fits the Kings' needs perfectly and should help balance out a roster that has been guard-heavy all season.

LaRavia is 23 years old in his third season and will be an unrestricted free agent when the season concludes. The Grizzlies turned down his fourth-year team option, making it more challenging for the Kings to resign him or keep him on his rookie scale deal, but that is a problem to be revisited during the offseason.

LaRavia should instantly crack the Kings' rotation and help back up Keegan Murray. Coming off a game where the Kings got torched by Franz Wagner's 31 points, it was clear as ever that they needed more defensive wing help.

With three new rotational pieces, the Kings will have to gel quickly to compete and move up the Western Conference standings.

