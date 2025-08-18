Celtics, Kings, Raptors Receive Same 2025 Offseason Grade From NBA Analyst
The 2025 NBA offseason was hyped up to be one of the greatest and most exciting the league has ever seen, and while there have been some significant moves, it has overall been a letdown to the average fan.
Some teams undoubtedly got better this offseason, like the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, and Atlanta Hawks, but most teams either stood pat or somehow got worse.
The Sacramento Kings have had a common issue of not making the right moves, as they have a bad track record of trading the wrong player or passing up on stars in the draft, and unfortunately, this offseason was just as much of a letdown for fans. With new general manager Scott Perry at the helm, fans were hoping for a huge offseason to turn the franchise around, but instead, they were handed Dennis Schroder as their starting point guard.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently gave every NBA team a grade for their 2025 offseason, and the Kings, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors were the three teams to receive a "C-" on their new report card.
Sacramento Kings: C-
The Kings made five standard roster additions this offseason: Dennis Schroder, Dario Saric, Drew Eubanks, and rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud. They lost, however, Trey Lyles, Jake LaRavia, Jonas Valanciunas, Markelle Fultz, and Jae Crowder. For a team looking to land a top pick in next summer's draft, the Kings had a great offseason, but is that what the franchise is trying to do?
Perry and the Kings' front office made it clear that they were looking for trades, whether it be for DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, or Malik Monk, but they are not going to sell away their stars for less than their worth. While they did not make a splash this offseason, Perry made his presence on the trade market known, and there will likely be bigger moves to come down the line.
Boston Celtics: C-
This offseason, the Boston Celtics had expectations of dumping a load of salary, and that is exactly what they did. With moves like trading away Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Georges Niang, while letting others like Al Horford and Luke Kornet walk in free agency, the Celtics have saved over $300 million moving forward.
Of course, however, that means that the team certainly got worse. The biggest addition the Celtics made this summer was bringing in young standout guard Anfernee Simons, but the team has made it clear that they are even looking to trade him away before the season starts.
With Jayson Tatum likely sidelined for all, or at least most, of the 2025-26 season with an Achilles tear, it would be smart for the Celtics to hang onto an offensive talent like Simons if they still want to stay competitive in hopes of Tatum returning for a playoff run. However, the franchise is likely content with having a down year, especially while Tatum recovers.
Toronto Raptors: C-
The Raptors had a very quiet 2025 offseason, but after acquiring All-Star forward Brandon Ingram at February's trade deadline, who has yet to suit up for his new team, it still feels like they have a brand new star heading into the 2025-26 season.
"The Raptors essentially made their biggest offseason move before the actual offseason started," Buckley wrote. "The deadline acquisition of Brandon Ingram and subsequent extension with the sinewy swingman basically ensured it'd be a quiet summer north of the border. And it was."
The Raptors have surprisingly put a good amount of talent together heading into the 2025-26 season, but it is challenging to gauge how successful they will really be together. Still, in a damaged Eastern Conference, they could certainly make some noise.