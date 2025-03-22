Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status for Bucks-Kings
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night for a huge cross-conference matchup. The Bucks are heading into the third leg of a five-game road trip, while the Kings are in the middle of a seven-game home stand.
The Kings have lost five of their last seven games and are desperate for a win. They are 35-34 on the season and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, just two games ahead of the 11th-place Dallas Mavericks to fall out of the Play-In Tournament entirely.
Fortunately for the Kings, they will catch a break on Saturday against the Bucks. Milwaukee has ruled out star point guard Damian Lillard on Saturday due to right calf soreness.
Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season, shooting 44.8% from the field, 37.6% from the three-point line, and 92.1% from the charity stripe. Lillard notched his ninth All-Star appearance this season, but the duo of him and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is not going as planned.
The Bucks are 39-30 on the season and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but are desperate for a deep postseason run while they still have this dynamic duo at their disposal.
Lillard is now set to miss his second consecutive game after sitting for their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Thankfully for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable to likely make up for the slack of Lillard's absence.
The Kings and Bucks will face off at 7:00 p.m. PST on Saturday in Sacramento.
