De'Aaron Fox Monster Game Propels Kings to 113-107 Win Over 76ers

De'Aaron Fox tonight

35 Points

4 Assists

3 Rebounds

13-of-16 (81.3%) FG

2-of-4 (50%) 3P

11-of-12 (91.7% 🚨) 2P

7-of-8 (87.5%) FT



Fox has the most effortless 30+ games I can remember (as in he makes it look easy, not he lacks effort) pic.twitter.com/S8M3XQGpG8