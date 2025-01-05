De'Aaron Fox's Final Injury Status for Kings vs Warriors
As the Sacramento Kings head to San Francisco on Sunday evening to face off against their Northern California rivals the Golden State Warriors, they unfortunately will be missing their All-NBA point guard.
De’Aaron Fox, who is having another stellar season despite it being an underwhelming season overall for the Kings, is listed as out for the Sunday showdown. Fox suffered a right glute contusion after a scary fall with 43.8 seconds remaining in the Kings’ 138-133 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
On the play, Fox drove into the paint and skied for a poster dunk but was undercut by Jaren Jackson Jr and fell hard on his right side, drawing an angry reaction from Interim Head Coach Doug Christie. Jackson Jr was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1.
The Warriors may also be without their star point guard tonight, as Stephen Curry is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup. Curry didn’t play in the Warriors 121-113 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night. Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II are also out.
Fox is having another stellar season, averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He’s also averaging 1.6 steals per game after leading the league in steals last season. This will be the first game Fox has missed this season. It may be a nice opportunity for Kings rookie Devin Carter to get extended run after making his NBA debut Friday.
The Kings will look to build on their current three-game win streak on Sunday without their star point guard.
