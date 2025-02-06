De'Aaron Fox's Heated Online Exchange With Kings Reporter
The Sacramento Kings made a blockbuster trade over the weekend with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls, sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to Texas and getting Zach LaVine in return.
Fox was the face of the Kings' franchise for years, but the fanbase and organization quickly turned on him when there were reports of him wanting out of Sacramento. The All-Star point guard gave Sacramento his all since getting selected fifth overall in 2017, but after just one playoff appearance in seven years, Fox decided to move on.
There remain many conflicting reports on whether it was Fox's decision or the Kings' front office that wanted to move on, but there seems to be some love lost between the star guard and his old organization.
ESPN1320's Damien Barling took to X to post a cryptic three-emoji statement, suggesting that Fox is a snake.
"🌾🦊🌾," Barling posted.
Fox quickly responded to Barling's post, calling him out with an explicit message.
"This is actually funny cause y’all really don’t know s**t," Fox responded.
Barling responded to Fox by saying "Oh word?" To which Fox countered, "Word." Fox then posted separately to his account a different statement.
Via De'Aaron Fox: "Everybody has the same story about the dysfunction but yeah it’s my fault."
Fox's legacy in Sacramento will certainly be tarnished by his move to San Antonio, which is unfortunate after everything he did for the organization despite their struggles. Fox's return to Sacramento will be on March 7, which will make for a very interesting matchup after all of this turmoil.
