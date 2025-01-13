De'Aaron Fox Makes Sacramento Kings History vs. Chicago Bulls
The Sacramento Kings' high-powered offense took down the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon, pushing the team over .500 for the first time since mid-November. The win marks seven straight for Sacramento, which continues a hot streak to start the new year.
The 124-119 victory was fueled by the starting five who totaled 101 points on their own. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox led the team with 26 points while DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis followed suit with their own 20+ point performances.
Fox made history with his 26-point performance as he passed former Kings legend Nate "Tiny" Archibald for the fourth-most points scored in team history. Fox passed Archibald's 10,894-point mark after scoring a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Archibald, who is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, played for the organization when they were in Cincinnati and Kansas City. His 1972-73 season set the NBA record for most points per game (34.0) by a point guard in history.
The next name ahead of Fox is Mitch Richmond, who totaled 12,070 points during his seven-year stay in Sacramento. Fox is currently averaging a career-high 26.7 points per game and could come close to catching Richmond by the end of the year.
Aside from his scoring, Fox has been able to get the job done passing and defensively. In his eighth season, Fox is averaging 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Kings would be silly to lose out on extending Fox this offseason.
