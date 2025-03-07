De'Aaron Fox Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Kings Coach Firing
The Sacramento Kings finally found their franchise point guard when they drafted De'Aaron Fox fifth overall in 2017. But, after an All-Star appearance, All-NBA Third Team honors, and their first playoff appearance after a 16-year drought, Fox and the Kings split ways.
Fox spent seven-and-a-half years with the Sacramento franchise, but his time finally came to an end ahead of the February trade deadline. The Kings dealt Fox to the San Antonio Spurs after their relationship fell apart, but there was plenty of drama along the way.
Before the Kings traded Fox, the franchise made the decision to part ways with head coach Mike Brown. Many people know that Fox and Brown had a great player-coach relationship, so expectedly, the star guard did not appreciate the move to fire the former NBA Coach of the Year winner.
Ahead of Friday's Spurs-Kings matchup in Sacramento, Fox spoke to ESPN's Michael C. Wright and explained how Brown's firing impacted the crumbling relationship between him and the Kings franchise.
"I was like, 'Yo, I've been here for going on my eighth year. If Mike gets fired, I'll be going on my fifth coach,'" Fox said. "And I told them, 'I'm not going to play for another coach. I'm going to play for another team.'"
Not only did Brown's firing impact his desire to stay in Sacramento, but it might have impacted his relationship with a few teammates.
"During Mike's extension talks, some guys in the locker room didn't want Mike," Fox said. "Some guys wanted him to be fired during the summer. ... But I'm not going to say [who]."
There has been plenty of speculation as to what led to the relationship falling apart, but it certainly seems to have stemmed from Brown's firing. Fox also seems to have had a major issue with Kings GM Monte McNair not talking to the media after the major decision, allowing the public to attack Fox rather than sticking up for their star player.
"You fire the coach, and you don't do an interview?" Fox said. "So, all the blame was on me. Did it weigh on me? No. I don't give a f**k. But the fact y'all are supposed to be protecting your player and y'all let that happen. ... I felt at the time the organization didn't have my back."
It is completely fair to say that both sides handled the situation poorly, but it certainly seems like the Kings did not do enough to try to keep Fox around. As soon as tensions started to get high, the Kings informed Fox that they would be fielding trade offers.
The entire Fox situation in Sacramento turned into a mess, which is a shame considering everything he did for the franchise. His return to Golden 1 Center on Friday night is highly anticipated for many, especially after the ugly breakup they went through ahead of the trade deadline.
