DeMar DeRozan Drops 54 in Drew League Championship Win
After getting moved to the Sacramento Kings this offseason, DeMar DeRozan is already making headlines ahead of his fresh start in NorCal.
DeRozan has been showing out in Compton's Drew League, putting on for his hometown in the famed offseason Pro-Am. DeRozan has played in the Drew League before, notably when he teamed up with LeBron James in 2022, but finished the 2024 tournament with a championship.
DeRozan led the Mecca Cheaters to the Drew League finals, where he dropped 54 points and 11 rebounds in a 20-point comeback win.
DeRozan put together a 45-point performance in the first round of the Drew League playoffs, but his 54-point outburst in the championship game was much more impressive.
The six-time NBA All-Star is clearly a cheat code in a Pro-Am like the Drew League, but the show he put on would translate to any competition. DeRozan showcased his elite shot-making, putting on a clinic from beyond the arc, despite that being a "weak" point in his game.
The 35-year-old is certainly an aging NBA star, but he has not shown any glimpses of slowing down. While it is hard to judge based on offseason tape, DeRozan proved he is still one of the best in the league with the Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
DeRozan's clutch gene was on full display in Sunday's championship, but that should be no surprise to NBA fans. DeRozan has finished each of the last two seasons as a top-three finisher for the Clutch Player of the Year award, where his new teammate De'Aaron Fox beat him out for the inaugural award in the 2022-23 season.
DeRozan will certainly add firepower to Sacramento's high-level offense, and the core of Fox, DeRozan, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis should take the Kings to the next level.
