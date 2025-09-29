DeMar DeRozan Gets Brutally Honest About Disastrous Season
DeMar DeRozan has seen a lot in his 16-year NBA career, but his first season with the Sacramento Kings was one for the books, even for one someone with a long, storied, NBA career.
And unfortunately for DeRozan and the Kings, it wasn't one for the books in a good way, but the exact opposite. Between the firing of Mike Brown, trade of De'Aaron Fox, and turmoil in the front office that ultimately led to Monte McNair being let go, it was a season of unrest for DeRozan and the Kings.
And even with all that, Sacramento managed to finish the season with a 40-42 record. They ultimately lost in the play-in tournament, but they showed promise under Doug Christie as interim head coach.
Now as the 2025-26 season gets underway, the Kings will have the opportunity to work under Christie and his coaching staff for a full season, including the upcoming training camp.
When DeRozan was asked about how nice it was to get time in training camp with everyone, he didn't mince his words on how good the upcoming training camp will be for the team, and how difficult last year was for him and the organization.
"I think it'll just give us what we needed. Last year was one for the books for me," DeRozan stated. "So much stuff from start to end. Just being honest with you, just a lot of [stuff] that was going on that internally we tried to fight through as players. I can only imagine from a coaching staff with so much change from the front office. It was a lot going on."
When ABC10's Matt George asked DeRozan if he noticed a difference already between last year and this year's media day and training camp, DeRozan was quick to answer that he could already tell a difference, and once again pointed to how much went on last season.
"Just call it what it was, last year just was internally a shit show," DeRozan said. "This time around, we got a chance to make right of the wrongs that happened."
While it was indeed a mess all around, DeRozan is right. For the Kings to do what they did last year and come together through all the chaos showed that they are ready to fight. They may not have the most balanced roster in the league, but there is no denying they have talent.
And stability from training camp through the end of the season will go a long way to help the Kings this season. From Scott Perry and Doug Christie to the players, this year's main focus is on building an identity and culture.
There are still questions about who will be around long-term for the Kings as Perry reshapes the roster, but it's going to be hard for Sacramento to have a more chaotic season than last year. The Kings have been working on building culture and identity for what feels like forever, but hopefully this is the start of a long-term change.