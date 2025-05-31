DeMar DeRozan Gets Honest on Time With Kings Amid Trade Rumors
Last offseason, the Sacramento Kings needed to make a move after missing out on the playoffs, and they found their best option to be adding six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The Kings acquired DeRozan in a sign-and-trade from the Chicago Bulls, and his debut season in Sacramento certainly did not go as planned.
The 35-year-old forward averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season, while the Kings missed the playoffs for the second straight year. However, many roadblocks that DeRozan faced were off the court.
DeRozan likely chose to come to Sacramento to play alongside point guard De'Aaron Fox and under head coach Mike Brown. However, by the trade deadline, neither Brown nor Fox was part of the Kings organization.
In a recent episode of Run Your Race, DeRozan joined and got honest about his first season in Sacramento.
"It was a lot of firsts from the standpoint, like you said, it was just a lot that transpired, a lot went on, from firing the coach to trading their franchise player, just so much stuff that just transpired man, that I never would imagine, that was a first," DeRozan said.
"So just from my experience of me just being a leader of just trying to keep everybody just kind of locked in for the most part, I tried to just be that and be in the moment of trying to figure out how to get through whatever it is we need to get through, make whatever we need to, do work," DeRozan continued. "So it was a challenge, still a lot even to this to this moment. Still trying to just process everything that went on."
DeRozan still has two years left on his contract, but his future in Sacramento is in doubt. There have been plenty of rumors about the Kings and DeRozan parting ways this summer, as they are expected to explore trade options.
At this point in his career, DeRozan likely wants to find a home where he has a better chance of competing and, at the minimum, make a playoff run. The Kings are not in the best position to compete next season, and could even be more successful without DeRozan in the lineup.
DeRozan went through a lot in his debut season as a King, which likely does not make him want to stay for a second year.