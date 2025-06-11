DeMar DeRozan Makes Thunder-Pacers Prediction Before Game 3
The Indiana Pacers shocked the NBA world when they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Finals, led by a game-winner from former Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton.
However, the Thunder then came into Game 2 looking to make a statement, picking up a dominant win to even the series 1-1 before heading back to Indiana. While the Pacers would have liked to have taken a 2-0 series lead against the best team in the league, they did their job by stealing one in Oklahoma City before heading back home.
Now, the two teams are set to face off for Game 3 on Wednesday night in Indiana, and the series seems to be just getting started.
Kings star and 16-year NBA veteran DeMar DeRozan joined Dwyane Wade's podcast, WY Network's The Timeout, to talk about this Finals series, and shared his prediction for how Wednesday's Game 3 is going to go.
"This is tough," DeRozan said when asked to pick a Game 3 winner. "As bad as I want to say Indy, I think OKC know what they got to go in there to do, because it happened to them in Game 1. I think OKC go in there and win. Not a blowout, but I think they get them. I think OKC, yeah I got OKC."
Of course, the Pacers have shown they are capable of doing the impossible throughout the entire playoffs, highlighted by one of the clutchest playoff runs in NBA history. Not only has Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to being just three wins away from a championship, but he has hit four game-winners in the process.
While the Pacers do not want to take a 2-1 deficit against this overpowered Thunder team, if anyone is capable of digging themselves out of a hole, it is the Pacers.