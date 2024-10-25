DeMar DeRozan Optimistic Following Kings' Opening Loss
The Sacramento Kings hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off their 2024-25 campaign on Thursday night, but it did not go as expected. The Kings lost in a 117-115 nail-biter, as DeMar DeRozan's Sacramento debut was not the fairytale start as many wanted.
Despite the opening night loss, the Kings showed a lot of promise and were taken down by the reigning Western Conference runner-ups.
Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Keegan Murray each scored 23+, while star point guard De'Aaron Fox tacked on 11 assists. The balanced effort from Sacramento is exactly what fans want to see, and it was just unfortunate that it did not result in a win.
Following the loss, DeRozan seemed more optimistic than many would expect, claiming the Kings will be "scary" once they get in their rhythm (via Sean Cunningham | FOX40):
"It's amazing how dynamic this team is. It's incredible. I've got the utmost confidence in this group of guys. Once we get a rhythm, we're going to continue to get better every single day, but this team is extremely dynamic with what we're able to do on both ends. Like I said, once that rhythm comes, it's definitely going to be scary."
DeRozan has been on some great teams throughout his 15-year NBA career, but this squad could certainly be the most talented. With an experienced veteran presence leading the way in Sacramento now, everything should start clicking for the Kings much easier.
In their opening night loss, the Kings showed glimpses of how great they can be on both ends of the court, yet we still have not seen the true potential of DeRozan in this talented lineup.
It is hard to analyze a team just one game into the season, but DeRozan's trust in his new squad should be a truthful sign of great things to come.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!