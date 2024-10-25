Lopsided Stat Illustrates Kings 117-115 Loss to Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings had a chance to win on a buzzer-beating three-point attempt from Keegan Murray but fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-115 on opening night in Sacramento.
It was a similar story to last season as the T-Wolves shot 20-of-50 (40 percent) from beyond the arc. The Kings struggling to defend the three-point line was a major issue last season and one that the Kings need to figure out quickly early on in the new season.
What makes it so vital is that Sacramento shot decently from beyond the arc at 37.9 percent, but only made 11 threes.
It is hard to overcome being outscored by 27 points beyond the arc. Sacramento made 35 free throw attempts to make up the ground, making 28 for 80 percent, but the three-point shooting may need to even out.
Keegan Murray stood out for the Kings with 23 points and 11 rebounds. He continued to crash the glass relentlessly from the corners and looked confident on offense.
His ten three-point attempts will be needed for the Kings to continue to improve their looks from beyond the arc.
As a whole, the Kings offense still looks like it’s coming together. They had just 21 assists on 38 made baskets. Their offense is at its best when everyone is moving and passing the ball.
The assists numbers will likely go up as the season ages but will be a stat to keep an eye on in the early stages of the campaign.
Next up for the Kings: 7:30 pm PT, Saturday, October 26th @ Los Angeles Lakers
