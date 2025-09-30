Dennis Schröder Reveals Why He Chose the Sacramento Kings
If you had to sum up the Sacramento Kings media day with one overall theme, perhaps the most accurate description would be “love for Dennis Schröder”. Almost everyone who spoke on Monday had something to say about the team’s new point guard, and seemingly all of it was positive.
From general manager Scott Perry and head coach Doug Christie, to teammates Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine, it’s clear that the Kings organization has high hopes for what Schröder can bring to the team this season.
As for the man himself, Schröder took the opportunity to reveal why he chose to sign a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason to play in Sacramento. When asked about his biggest takeaways from talking to Coach Christie thus far, Schröder answered with the following:
“I mean, he’s great. You want that dog mentality, you’re really gonna have to change, and the conversation is going great with him (Christie) and Scott (Perry),” Schröder said. “That’s the reason why I chose this organization, because they went ahead into a direction how I want to play.”
The 32-year-old veteran is entering his 13th NBA season, and the Kings will be the tenth different team he has played for. It is safe to say that Schröder brings a wealth of experience to Sacramento, not only with his play on the court but also his knowledge of the business of basketball and how to gel with new teammates quickly.
Schröder's impact in Sacramento
Schröder’s impact is going to be tested this season, particularly that second part. Scott Perry signed Schröder in to fill the hole left at the starting point guard slot in the wake of the De’Aaron Fox trade, on the expectation that the Kings remain in contention for a playoff spot in the daunting Western Conference.
The German national team captain, fresh off his electrifying championship and MVP-winning performance in this summer’s FIBA EuroBasket tournament, is not the type of player you bring in if you’re aiming for good draft lottery odds. This likely future Hall-of-Famer is the type of player you sign when you’re trying to compete.
One of the hallmarks of Schröder’s play is his competitiveness. His relentless effort, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, is as fun to watch as a fan as it is frustrating for opponents to deal with. On the offensive end, Schröder is known throughout the league as a fiery catalyst with a high basketball IQ.
Though he may have had a tendency to look to score too much early in his career, over the last several years Schröder has earned a reputation as much more of a facilitator and floor general. In 23 starts with the Brooklyn Nets last season, Schröder was able to do both, averaging 18.4 points and a career-high 6.6 assists per game.
If Sacramento gets anything close to the Brooklyn version of Dennis Schröder - or even better, the German national team version of Dennis Schröder - then the fans, the front office, the coaching staff, and his teammates alike are going to be thrilled. One thing is certain, though: no matter what happens, Schröder is going to bring every bit of his intensity and effort every single game.