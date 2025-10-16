Domantas Sabonis Exits Preseason Game vs. Clippers Early with Injury
The preseason couldn't be off to a worse start for the Sacramento Kings. Not only have they lost their first two games, and are currently getting blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers, but they will also be without the services of Keegan Murray for 4-6 weeks after he had surgery on his hand.
And now, Domantas Sabonis joins the growing list of concerns as the season inches closer. The game against the Clippers was all but over, but it was announced that Sabonis would not return due to a hamstring injury.
Sabonis was having another strong game, as he finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists on 50% shooting from the field in 24 minutes of action. It's unclear when the injury ocurred during the game, but it's a bad sign for the Kings.
Losing Murray was so difficult because Sacramento didn't have anyone on the roster who can replicate what he brought to the court, both on offense and defense, and Sabonis is right there in that same category.
The only reason losing Murray was harder is because the Kings have a few options at backup center between Drew Eubanks and Maxime Raynaud. No where near Sabonis' talent, but they at least play the position, unlike the wings filling in for Murray.
There are no details around the injury at this time, but losing Sabonis for any stretch of the season would be absolutely brutal for Sacramento, especially with the overlap of Murray and their extremely difficult schedule to start the season.
All indications were that Sabonis was going to be the offensive hub, where everything ran through him in the high post. That, along with his league-leading rebounding, are impossible to replace. The Kings weren't expected to do much this season, but they do have talent on this roster, which gave people, and more importantly, the players, hope.
Hopefully, it's a minor injury for Sabonis, and they announced it just as a precaution. The All-NBA center is one of the most durable players in the league, having played in 70, 82, and 79 games each of the last three seasons, respectively.
The Kings have one more preseason game on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers before they begin their season on Wednesday, October 22nd, against the Phoenix Suns. It's hard to say that the season could be over before it even begins, but if the injury is serious, that could very well be the case for the Kings this year.