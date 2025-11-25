Keegan Murray Opens Up About His New Offensive Mindset

The Sacramento Kings' season has gotten off to a rocky start, to say the least, but hopes are reemerging recently, thanks to the return of fourth-year wing Keegan Murray.

Murray has played three games now and is averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 47.8% shooting from the field and 36.8% from three. The points and rebounds would both be career highs, but what really stands out is his aggressiveness on offense.

Throughout Keegan Murray's career, the Kings are now 16-5 (.762) when he has shot at least 17 FGAs. That's a number we need to see him hit consistently this season, even if shots aren't falling.



He's taking 15.3 field goal attempts per game, and had a team-high 19 shots in the impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. It was the type of performance that all Kings fans have been waiting for after Murray sliding down the pecking order over the last four years.

Murray's aggressiveness and development is crucial for the Kings going forward and what Scott Perry is attempting to accomplish this year. And following last night's win, Murray let everyone know that he's not worried about his aggression in his fourth season after a strong offseason.

"I think I just had a really good offseason. I got away from Sacramento a little bit. I feel like I just kind of unlocked a different mindset going into this year. Obviously, I couldn't really start the season. Obviously, I missed a month to start. For me, it's just kind of finding my rhythm back. Each game, I'm getting more comfortable on the court. Aggression is not really an issue for me this year."

There are a lot of stars on this Kings team, and only so many shots to go around. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and even Russell Westbrook are all established stars who are likely going to lead the team in field goal attempts on a nightly basis, but the team seems ready to hand the reins over to Murray. Or at least DeRozan does, as he called this Murray's team following last night's win.

Nov 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What makes Murray's potential so tantalizing is his ability to affect the game in so many different ways. He showed his sharpshooting skills his rookie year, his improved defense in his second season, and rebounding and all around play last year. But we haven't seen a year where he's put all of the skills together.

Part of that has been linked to the Kings' roster construction, but it was also tied to Murray's lack of aggression on offense. But it appears that both of those issues are parting ways simultaneously and opening the doors for Murray to take over.

We'll need more than three games to confirm it, and will have to reevaluate Murray's aggressiveness after Sabonis returns, but for now at least, it seems like Murray's time to run the show is here.

