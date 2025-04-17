Domantas Sabonis Gets Honest About Future With Kings

Domantas Sabonis, who reportedly plans to speak with the Kings about their future plans, will make $140.3 million over the next three years:



2025-26: $43.6 million

2026-27: $46.7 million

2027-28: $49.9 million



For both sides, a breakup this summer might be the best decision. pic.twitter.com/rySw7POwxk