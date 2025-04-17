Domantas Sabonis Gets Honest About Future With Kings
The season was officially over for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night when the final buzzer sounded. However, the season was unofficially over well before that moment. The final score was 120-106 in favor of the visiting Dallas Mavericks, but the outcome of this game was all but decided in the second quarter.
The Kings were outscored in the second quarter 44-19 and never recovered. There is plenty of blame to go around for the Kings’ struggles - not only in this game, but for the season - and an entire offseason to discuss what went wrong.
One player in particular that didn’t perform very well against the Mavericks is center Domantas Sabonis. In 37 minutes of play, Sabonis put up 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists. On the surface the numbers aren’t terrible, but many fans will be hard-pressed to point to any truly impactful moments or big plays.
In addition, Sabonis shot just 5-for-13 from the field, committed 5 turnovers, and finished the game with a team-worst -26 in plus/minus. Suffice it to say that on the biggest stage of the season, Sabonis played one of his worst games.
For a player set to make more than $140 million over the next three seasons, this is not ideal. Many critics are also beginning to wonder if Sabonis is the type of player who shrinks in the biggest spots, but that is too harsh a critique and is not backed up by data.
Sabonis played a good, if slightly underwhelming, series against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 playoffs. His averages of 16 points and 11 rebounds were short of his typical production for that season, but Sabonis still impacted the outcomes of games.
Last season, Sabonis turned in an excellent performance in the play-in tournament. In the first game against the Warriors, Sabonis had a line of 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists to help the Kings to victory.
The second play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans saw the Kings fall short, but Sabonis had a huge game, amassing 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists to go along with 3 steals and 1 block.
The Kings’ center had previously indicated that he wants to discuss the direction of the team in the offseason. Sabonis spoke candidly in his exit interview on Thursday, making clear that his preference would be to stay in Sacramento.
When asked what factors he is considering when contemplating his future in Sacramento, Sabonis gave some assurance to the fanbase.
“First of all, I want to say I love it here,” Sabonis said. "I want to stay here, I want to win here. I also do want to know what’s going to happen, because things are happening so quick. I want to get together with the new people, whoever comes in, and really try to get this right and get it back to where it was year one.”
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the interview, however, was Sabonis’ answer to the question of potential roster tweaks or moves that the organization needs to make in the offseason. The answer was very honest and very direct: “The biggest thing is that we need a point guard. That’s for sure.”
That statement is sure to draw more than a few sideways glances, laughs, and puzzled looks, as the organization traded away their All-Star point guard back in February. To have your best player directly contradicting the direction the team chose to go in during the season is never a good look, and is frankly an indictment of the path the Kings ownership and front office team has taken over the last two seasons.
Whether newly-hired General Manager Scott Perry will be given full control of the team-building process remains to be seen, as there are reports that former GM Monte McNair had lost that control in recent months. Either way, it would appear that Sabonis will have serious questions for the organization, and the team will have some very big decisions to make in the offseason.