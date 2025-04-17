Kings Season Ends in Disappointment, Fall to Mavericks in Play-In
In a single elimination game with everything on the line, the Sacramento Kings arguably their worst showing of the season, falling 106-120 to the Dallas Mavericks.
It wasn't that it was their biggest margin of loss, but the way the Kings looked on their biggest stage of the season. They looked absolutely terrible, with Dallas controlling the physicality and making it look easy on both ends of the court.
The game started close, with the Kings actually leading 29-27 after the first quarter, but Sacramento lost the second quarter 19-44 as they completely unraveled.
Not only could the Kings not get a stop on the defensive end, but their offense was reminiscent of a first preseason game rather than the 83rd game of the season. They had ten turnovers in the second quarter alone. For reference, Sacramento averaged just 13.3 turnovers per game during the regular season, 6th fewest in the league.
It should come as no surprise for Kings fans. The problems that Dallas caused are the same issues that have plagued Sacramento all season. The Mavericks had size and athleticism everywhere. Daniel Gafford roamed the paint as a help-side defender and Anthony Davis had three blocks as Dallas made life miserable inside for the Kings all night.
Along with his defense, Davis chipped in 27 points and 9 rebounds. He wasn't the most efficient, shooting 39.1% from the field, but made his presence felt on both sides of the ball tonight. Klay Thompson had the most impactful game of the night, catching fire to score 23 points on 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the field.
And just like during the regular season, the Kings couldn't defend the three. Dallas shot 14-of-28 (50%) from beyond the arc, compared to 13-of-33 (39.4%) for the Kings. The season long trend was the Kings getting outscored from three nearly every game, and it was the same once again tonight.
On individual levels, DeMar DeRozan did his best to claw back into the game, finishing with a game-high 33 points, but it took him 28 attempts to get there, making just 13 of them for a 46.4% clip. The isolation scoring was impressive, but it was clear the Kings were searching for offense and relying on DeRozan to get them buckets.
The rest of the Kings' stars struggled as well. Lavine had 20 points but on 8-of-19 (42.1%) from the field, Domantas Sabonis had 11 on 5-of-13 (38.5%), and Keegan Murray had 9 points on 3-of-9 (33.3%). Everyone knew it was win or go home, and said so after practice yesterday, but the Kings' stars were nowhere to be found tonight.
You have to give Dallas credit. They came out and executed a near-perfect defensive game plan and will leave the Kings with more questions than answers heading into the offseason.
After a disappointing season with high expectations, the Kings will enter the offseason with major changes needed. Whether it be roster moves, a head coaching search, or a change in the front office, it's clear the Kings need to look at every option this summer.
People tend to remember the last thing they see, and the Kings' season ending in a blowout loss is sure to leave a bitter taste for all around the organization.