Domantas Sabonis Makes NBA History in 2024-25 Season

Sabonis this season:



— 19.1 PPG

— 13.9 RPG (1st in NBA)

— 6.0 APG

— 59.0 FG%

— 41.7 3P%

— Led Kings in REB and AST



The first player in NBA history to average 15/13/5 on 40+ 3P% in a season.