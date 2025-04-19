Domantas Sabonis Makes NBA History in 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign, from firing their head coach, trading away their star point guard, and parting ways with their general manager, but they have had some consistency here and there.
Kings star center Domantas Sabonis consistently provided some assurance for the team, as the do-it-all big man had one of the best seasons of his career.
Sabonis finished his 2024-25 season, averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game with 59.0/41.7/75.4 shooting splits, cementing himself as one of the league's top big men. Sabonis became the first player in NBA history to average 15+ points, 13+ rebounds, and 5+ assists per game on 40+ percent shooting from three-point range.
Of course, Sabonis had an underwhelming performance in Sacramento's season-ending play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks, recording just 11 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 turnovers on 5-13 shooting from the field and 0-2 from beyond the arc. However, this one bad game should not completely overshadow what Sabonis has done in Sacramento.
The three-time All-Star has led the league in rebounds per game for three consecutive years, every season since he joined the Kings. In his first full season with the Kings, Sabonis helped lead the team to their first playoff appearance after a 16-year drought, and even finished top ten in NBA MVP voting the past two years.
Amid some uncertainty about his future with the Kings, Sabonis assured everyone that he wants to be in Sacramento, although he will likely still have questions about the direction of the franchise this offseason.
Many Kings fans may be anti-Sabonis heading into the offseason, but he has been a cornerstone in Sacramento since the team traded for him three years ago.