Domantas Sabonis Reacts to Jayson Tatum Injury in Celtics-Kings
The Sacramento Kings hosted the Boston Celtics on Monday night for a huge cross-conference matchup, but things did not go as they would have hoped.
The Celtics got the best of the Kings with a 113-95 win, led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists on 8-15 shooting from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately for Tatum, his night was cut short. On a three-point attempt late in the third quarter, Tatum landed on Kings star Domantas Sabonis on a tight closeout, and the Celtics superstar immediately went down with an ankle injury.
Sabonis rightfully picked up a flagrant 1 foul on the play, and Tatum would not return to the game after shooting his flagrant free throws.
Following the game, Sabonis spoke on the incidental closeout and sincerely apologized to Tatum for the injury.
"I feel horrible. I've had a crazy month myself, personally, and you never want that to happen," Sabonis said. "So, I apologize."
Before returning to action on Monday night, Sabonis missed nine of Sacramento's previous 11 games, including the last three due to an ankle sprain. Of course, accidents like this always happen in the NBA, and Sabonis certainly did not mean any harm in his action.
Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season while leading the Celtics to a 53-19 record. As Boston hunts for their second consecutive NBA title, everyone is hoping that Tatum's apparent ankle injury is not serious.
