Draft Day Mock Trade Sends Jerami Grant to Kings
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings are expected to make a splash. While the Kings could certainly draft a high-level talent with their 13th overall pick, they are expected to trade the pick for win-now talent by many.
While the Kings have been linked to names like Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and Zach LaVine, could they go in a different direction?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes put together a draft day trade for Sacramento where they land Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant. The trade details:
Sacramento Kings receive: Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, No. 13 pick in 2024 draft, 2027 first-round pick (top-10 protected)
Grant, 30, was seen as a fringe role player before making the move to the Detroit Pistons, where he revived his career. In two seasons in Detroit and two in Portland, Grant has averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 stocks per game with 44.6/37.8/82.8 shooting splits.
Portland's 6-foot-7 forward is super talented and has proved himself as one of the best non-All-Star wings, but he might not be the best fit for the Kings. While Grant has improved his jump shot in Portland, shooting 40.2 percent from deep through two seasons, his versatile offensive game might not make up for where he lacks.
If the Kings are looking for a stretch four worth two first-round picks, a starter, and a valuable bench player, they need to target someone who can rebound and fit next to Domantas Sabonis more effectively.
Grant is entering the second season of a five-year deal worth $160 million, a steep overpay for a player of his caliber. While Grant is talented, he has missed 93 games over the past four seasons, posing some questions about his availability.
While the Kings could certainly make a trade on draft night, dealing for Jerami Grant is not the solution Sacramento is hoping for.
