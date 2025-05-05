ESPN Ranks Kings Top-10 in NBA Draft Asset Evaluation
The Sacramento Kings are in an awkward position this offseason, but things are looking up. The Kings hired a new general manager in Scott Perry and brought back Doug Christie to become their new full-time head coach, but with next week's draft lottery looming, there are some things to think about.
The Kings will likely not have their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as if it lands outside of the top 12, it will be conveyed to the Atlanta Hawks. But, what about their future assets? Of course, the Kings could get lucky and jump into the top 12 this year, but they are likely better off looking toward their future.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo, even without a first-round pick this year, Sacramento's draft assets are among the NBA's best. They recently released their "NBA draft asset rankings," and slotted the Kings in the No. 8 spot.
"The Kings' only chance of keeping their pick is if it jumps into the top four from No. 13, which has only a 3.8% chance of happening. Otherwise, they'll have only a second-rounder in their first draft under new boss Scott Perry.
"The Kings control their future draft picks and should have some directional flexibility with the roster, and their offseason focuses more on what they'll do with some players they already have: Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are both offense-centric stars on max contracts." Jeremy Woo wrote.
In the next seven years, the Kings possess each of their own first-round picks, along with a 2027 San Antonio Spurs unprotected first and a 2031 Minnesota Timberwolves unprotected first. The Kings do not have a barn full of draft picks like some other franchises do, but they have plenty of tradeable picks and players that give them flexibility.
The Kings have plenty of questions around their roster, but with a new general manager and head coach, they should be able to use their plethora of assets to build toward a better future.