List of Kings Players Eligible for Trade
Sacramento Kings' new General Manager Scotty Perry has a lot of work to do this offseason. While the Kings 2026 draft pick and ability to trade future picks are still up in the air, the list of players that Perry can move this summer is (mostly) set. There's a caveat with Keon Ellis and Isaac Jones, but more on that later.
It has been reported that Perry doesn't plan on tearing down the roster this offseason, but if the Kings hope to compete, they'll need to fill out the roster with a point guard and length and athleticism, something which Perry addressed during his opening press conference.
What makes matters difficult for Perry and the Kings is that they don't have many pieces to move around this offseason from a player contract perspective. Below is a list of the seven players under contract for the 2025-26 season that can currently be traded, according to Spotrac, with all numbers in millions.
Player
2025-26
2026-27
2027-28
Domantas Sabonis
$43.6
$46.8
$49.9
Zach LaVine
$47.5
$49.0 (PO)
DeMar DeRozan
$24.8
$25.7 ($10 GTD)
Malik Monk
$18.8
$20.2
Keegan Murray
$11.1
Jonas Valanciunas
$10.4
$10.0 (Non-GTD)
Devin Carter
$4.9
$5.2 (TO)
$7.4 (TO)
Looking at the short list, it's hard to imagine what deals may look like for the Kings. In years past, there have been clear 'universal deals' that fans and media speculated about. For example Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles last year to Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield in years past.
But looking at this year's list, there's no combo of players that immediately jumps out as a bad fit going forward. The main player that looks most moveable is DeMar DeRozan. Not only did the six-time All-Star just have another great year, but his $24.8 million contract for next season is a great value in the context of current NBA contracts.
Malik Monk, Jonas Valanciunas, and Devin Carter are all players that should be easy to trade as well, but all feel like likely contributors going forward from a fit and contract scenario.
The Kings are trying to bring in more length and athleticism, which makes is unlikely that Keegan Murray gets traded, unless it's for a big-name star in return. Former GM Monte McNair was clear that he didn't want to trade Murray, but you never know when a new general manager comes in and has different attachment to the former roster.
That leaves Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. It's unlikely that another team would want to take on LaVine's contract, so he feels like a player that the Kings are going to try and build around. Domantas Sabonis' trade value feels uncertain and is a name to keep an eye on during the offseason. He could be the biggest surprise if the Kings choose to make any drastic changes.
There is the aforementioned slight caveat for Keon Ellis and Issaac Jones, who both have team options for next season. Ellis has a $2.3 million option and Jones has a $2.0 million option, both with a deadline of June 29th, 2025.
If the Kings pick up those options, both players can be traded, but until then, they will have trade restrictions. It should also be noted that Terence Davis has a $2.5 million contract for next year, but cannot be traded until July 9th, 2025.
All of this is to say, the Kings don't have a lot of choices when it comes to excess player assets. That makes retooling a roster extremely difficult and will likely lead to very difficult decisions for Perry and the new front office.
Trading away players that feel expendable is one thing, but trading away talent and key rotational players is another. While a teardown may not be imminent, big moves could be on the horizon for the Kings due to their lack of options.