ESPN Sets Kings' Win Projection for 2024-25 Season
After breaking their dreadful postseason drought in the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings won two fewer games and missed the playoffs the following year. Now, over five months after their heartbreaking loss in the Play-In Tournament, how are the Kings looking?
With training camp underway, we finally have a good look at this revamped Sacramento lineup. The offseason acquisition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan cannot be understated, while maintaining their core group of players, including re-signing star sixth man Malik Monk.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton projects the Kings to improve their record this season, with an average projection of 49.4 wins, the fourth-highest in the Western Conference.
Pelton's top six Western Conference projections:
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (53.7)
2. Memphis Grizzlies (51.1)
3. Dallas Mavericks (49.7)
4. Sacramento Kings (49.4)
5. Denver Nuggets (47.4)
6. Phoenix Suns (45.4)
While his projections show the Kings will win nearly 50 games, which would be their most in two decades, Pelton is still not all-in on Sacramento.
"The question is whether these players will fit as well on the court given DeRozan, like De'Aaron Fox and sixth man Malik Monk, is best with the ball in his hands," Pelton writes. "I remain skeptical the Kings will finish quite this high in the West."
Through two seasons in Sacramento, head coach Mike Brown has won 48 and 46 games, respectively. With undoubtedly the most talented roster he has had during his tenure, what is stopping Brown and the Kings from reaching 50?
Many doubters point out Sacramento's lack of defense, as the addition of DeRozan is more of an offensive-minded move. The emergence of Keon Ellis, who has earned his spot in the starting lineup to begin the year, and the defensive improvements of Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis should be enough to bolster a top-15 defense in the NBA, at minimum.
The Western Conference is so competitive that no playoff spot is guaranteed, but the Kings have put themselves in a prime position to succeed among the league's best.
