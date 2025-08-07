Fans React to NBA's DeMar DeRozan Post on Thursday
The Sacramento Kings made one of the most surprising moves in franchise history during the 2024 NBA offseason by acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. Of course, DeRozan's tenure in Sacramento so far has been underwhelming, but it is not often that a player of DeRozan's caliber chooses to play for the Kings.
Sure, DeRozan is past his prime of being an All-Star and All-NBA talent, but him choosing the Kings was huge. In his debut season in Sacramento, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field, his lowest mark since the 2017-18 season.
On Thursday, DeRozan turned 36, and the NBA's official account shared a post to wish him a happy birthday.
Via NBA: "Join us in wishing @demar_derozan a HAPPY 36th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
Plenty of fans have taken to the comments of the NBA's post on Thursday to share their reactions, alongside some birthday wishes.
"Him being 36 feels so weird 😭," one fan commented.
"wonder how many more years bro got," another fan said.
"nah 36? 😢 my era of hoopers coming to an end soon," a fan replied.
"All nba 3x and 2x gold medal ✊🏾," one fan said.
"he got 25k points to his game. underrated," a fan commented.
"Bro what 😭 time is flying by I remember him killin it in Toronto back in hs 2016," another fan replied.
DeRozan also shared a post of his own on Instagram as he celebrates his 36th birthday.
Via DeMar DeRozan: "All else fails, I was myself…"
A handful of NBA stars liked this post, including Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Malik Monk, and Lonzo Ball.
DeRozan is one of the most talented players of his generation after entering the league in the 2009 NBA Draft alongside stars like Steph Curry, Blake Griffin, James Harden, and Jrue Holiday. It is unbelievable that the era of players is nearing the end of their run, and DeRozan reaching age 36 is a sign that he is inching closer to retirement.
DeRozan has had a polarizing tenure in Sacramento, as the expectation heading into the 2025 offseason was that the six-time All-Star would be traded. Of course, DeRozan is still a talented player and can contribute to winning basketball, but the veteran forward made it seem like he was ready to move on after the team lost in the play-in tournament last season.
DeRozan is at the point in his career where he can certainly get out of Sacramento if he wanted to, but the two sides seem content with their situation as of now.