Fans React to NBA's DeMar DeRozan Post on Thursday

🎯 DEMAR DEROZAN, BUCKET-GETTER 🎯



After averaging 22.2 PPG this season...



DeMar is now one of 6 players in NBA HISTORY to average 20+ PPG in 12+ straight years (min. 60 GP per season).



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (17)

LeBron James (15)

Karl Malone (12)

Kobe Bryant (12)

