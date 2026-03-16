DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History in Kings' Win vs. Jazz

The Sacramento Kings picked up their fourth win in five games on Sunday night, taking down the Utah Jazz 116-111 behind an incredible performance from veteran forward DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan finished Sunday's win with 41 points and 11 assists, shooting 11-21 from the field and 18-21 from the free-throw line. The 36-year-old became the oldest player in NBA history to record 40+ points and 10+ assists in the same game, per Stathead.

The veteran wing has been on a tear recently, averaging 35.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over his last three games, while shooting an incredible 68.4% from the field. DeRozan also became the oldest player in NBA history to average 35+ points and 8+ assists in a three-game span, while shooting over 65% from the field.

DeMar DeRozan was HOOPIN' in Sacramento's win!



🏀 41 PTS

🏀 4 REB

🏀 11 AST

🏀 3 STL



At 36 years and 220 days old, DeRozan joins James Harden (36y, 80d on Nov. 14, 2025) as the only players in NBA history to record 40+ PTS and 10+ AST in a game AFTER turning 36 years of age 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hXJFkybe0l — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2026

DeRozan is on a historic run

DeRozan has been incredible recently, and regardless of how poorly the Kings have performed this season, his play is translating to wins. The Kings have now improved to 18-51 on the season, but they have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Still, DeRozan is showing some life when many believed he was in the latter stages of his career. In his 17th year in the NBA, it is impressive to see DeRozan still performing at this level.

After the game, Kings head coach Doug Christie reacted to DeRozan's 41-point effort in Sunday's win.

"Yeah, he's like a comfy blanket, man. It doesn't surprise me, and I continue to tell you guys that, because being able to see him work and how he goes about his business—if you ever get a chance to watch him work and then you go watch him play, it's the same thing," Christie said. "That's a credit to him. ... Super impressive. He gets to his spots and he handles his business. 11 assists is just another realm of wild."

DeRozan is showing out, but at what cost?

Of course, this has been incredible to see DeRozan turn back the clock during this three-game stretch, but it is costing the Kings some potential long-term success.

Since the Kings have won four of their last five games, they have gone from the worst record in the NBA to the fourth-worst. Just in that five-game span, the Kings went from the best draft lottery odds to the fourth-best. While that does not seem like a huge jump, it could be very costly.

The team with the worst record in the NBA is guaranteed a top-five pick in the draft. By falling to the fourth-worst record, the Kings would have a chance to fall to the eighth pick, and just a 55.3% chance to land a top-five pick. Sure, it is fun to win a few games, but landing a franchise-changing prospect in this year's draft was the only bright side of having such a catastrophic season.

Props to DeRozan and the other guys for playing well recently, but this recent stretch is hurting the Kings' draft lottery odds. Of course, it is all luck-based, but being in the top spot with a guaranteed top-five pick and a 14% shot at the first-overall pick was what the Kings should have been striving for.