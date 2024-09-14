Former Kings Star Details Quest for NBA Comeback
In the 2011 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings selected Isaiah Thomas with the 60th overall pick, the first step in his journey to become the most successful NBA player ever to be picked last.
Thomas, a two-time All-Star, spent his first three seasons in Sacramento where he emerged on the NBA landscape. In his third season, Thomas averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
His Sacramento career ended after that season, as he signed with the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 offseason before getting shipped to the Boston Celtics ahead of the following trade deadline.
In Boston, Thomas became nothing short of a legend. The 5-foot-9 point guard averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game with 46.3/37.9/90.9 shooting splits during the 2016-17 season on his way to being top five in NBA MVP voting and earning All-NBA Second Team honors.
After the Celtics traded Thomas, his career spiraled and played for seven teams over the next five seasons. Thomas had poor injury luck throughout his career, failing to find a consistent home through 12 years.
Thomas made a brief NBA comeback in the 2023-24 season, appearing in six games with Phoenix. Thomas talked with Cronkite News, detailing his quest for his long-awaited return to the league.
I really want to just play two or three more years and then focus on my kids. That’s the ultimate goal and we’re just going to keep fighting until the end…I’m still at an age where I can still play at a high level. I always say that I have the same feeling going to the gym now that I did when I was a kid. I know when that goes away, it’s time to just try to find something else.- Isaiah Thomas, NBA free agent
Thomas, 35, is certainly aging and out of his prime, but there is no doubt that he does not have some gas left in the tank. Thomas was recently part of an offseason workout in Sacramento last month, but there has been no news regarding the former All-Star since.
If the Kings needed more point guard depth, they could certainly be a candidate to give him the opportunity he is waiting for. As the franchise that drafted him 13 years ago, it would be a great moment for Thomas to return to the Kings, but it is very unlikely.
Thomas' age and lack of defensive impact will draw most teams away from taking a chance on him at this stage, but his return to the league is certainly possible.
