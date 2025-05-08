Four-Team NBA Trade Idea Sends Kings' Six-Time All-Star to Rival
The Sacramento Kings are heading into a busy 2025 offseason and have wasted no time making some changes. The Kings have already brought in a new general manager, Scott Perry, and an assistant general manager, BJ Armstrong, and they are still not done.
Sacramento is completely reworking the coaching staff, highlighted by hiring Doug Christie as their new head coach and letting him bring in new assistants. With a new-look front office and coaching staff, many are wondering how different the roster could look as well.
One huge trade candidate for the Kings this offseason is six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, whose future in Sacramento seems very uncertain.
"I'm going into my 17th season, that's the reality of it," DeRozan said after their season-ending loss in the play-in tournament. "For me, you don't have many opportunities left to give yourself a chance to compete in the playoffs. That's all you kind of want at this stage of your career. Just get a chance to get in there and see what happens.
"It's probably the most I've been through in my 16-year career. The season we had was a lot. It’s too hard to fathom right now."
If DeRozan were to be put on the trade block, where could he land? ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel came up with a four-team blockbuster NBA mock trade that sends DeRozan to the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks get involved as well.
Milwaukee Bucks receive: G CJ McCollum, G Svi Mykhailiuk
New Orleans Pelicans receive: F DeMar DeRozan, MIL 2026 1st-round pick (NOP already owns rights to swap)
Sacramento Kings receive: G Collin Sexton, G Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz receive: F Kyle Kuzma, G Pat Connaughton, MIL 2030 1st-round pick (Swap, Less favorable of MIL/POR 2030 1st-round pick), SAC 2026 2nd-round pick, CHI 2027 2nd-round pick (via NOP, Protected 31-50), SAC 2027 2nd-round pick
In this trade idea, the Kings send out DeRozan and a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz. Sexton and Clarkson are interesting returns, and in theory would somewhat solve Sacramento's guard issue, but not really.
Sexton is coming off a great year, averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists per game on 48.0/40.6/86.5 shooting splits, but do they need him, Clarkson, and Malik Monk all on the same team?
"By trading DeRozan to New Orleans, as well as some second-round draft capital to the Jazz, Sacramento could put themselves in a position to land two skilled guards they need: Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton," Siegel wrote. "Both players would increase the Kings' offensive efficiency, and they would supply Perry's new team with much-needed bench depth."
This four-team deal does not necessarily make any team significantly better, but it could work out for at least a couple of squads. The Kings will likely look to bring in some extra guard depth in exchange for DeRozan this offseason. However, bringing in Sexton and Clarkson, who are both on expiring deals next season, would be an iffy move.