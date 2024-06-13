French Phenom Listed as Kings’ ‘Perfect Pick'
The Sacramento Kings avoided some unnecessary conflict this summer by penning head coach Mike Brown to a much-deserved contract extension. Now, the team is fully focused on the upcoming NBA draft that will take place in just two weeks.
Sacramento holds the 13th overall pick in the draft after recovering a lottery-protected first-round pick that was originally sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal for Kevin Huerter in 2022. The Kings have the opportunity to solidify their bench and find a future star in this year's lottery.
SB Nation writer Ricky O'Donnell sees the Kings selecting 18-year-old French forward Tidjane Salaun in this year's draft. Salaun has plenty of upside and could develop into a stretch big that provides the versatility that Sacramento desperately needs.
Standing tall at 6-foot-9, Salaun brings a 7-foot-1 wingspan that gives him the ability to match up with nearly any position on the floor. Salaun is one of the strongest defenders in this year's draft class and could make sense for Sacramento with Mike Brown being a coach that prioritizes elite defense.
Despite shooting only 31% from three-point land this season, over half of Salaun's shots came from deep. Confident shooters are what the Kings need, especially with early reports suggesting that forward Sasha Vezenkov will be on his way out of California's capital city. The Kings may take a chance with another European as Vezenkov's replacement.
O'Donnell explained his reasoning behind the potential pick, describing Salaun as a developmental player.
He’s still very raw at this point and needs patient development, but the long-term payoff could be worth it for a team like the Kings that could use a ceiling raiser. I like his ability to hit the glass and contribute as a “garbage man” while his skill level develops.- Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation
If the Kings can find minutes for him in the rotation, Salaun could blossom into a great two-way player that's able to provide on both ends of the court.
The 2024 NBA Draft will start on June 26th as the Kings prepare for a new face in the building.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!