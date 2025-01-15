Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks Snap Kings Winning Streak
The Sacramento Kings sealed their fate early in this one as they trailed 26-47 at the end of the first quarter to the Milwaukee Bucks.
They had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo all night, as the two-time MVP finished the night with 33 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds on 60.9% shooting from the field. He attacked and got downhill at will, feasting at the rim all game.
And it wasn't just Antetokounmpo. The Bucks as a team destroyed the Kings inside over and over again, while the Kings struggled mightily inside.
There aren't many teams that have players well-equipped to guard Giannis, but it's clear that the Kings were searching for answers and came up empty. They tried Keegan Murray on him, Domantas Sabonis, and even Alex Len, but the result was the same.
It's the type of loss you chalk up to getting beat by a superstar. The Bucks are nearly unbeatable when Antetokounmpo is on and they are hitting their threes.
The Kings showed resilience and fight, as they pulled within 11 points with 8:28 left in the fourth, but were unable to close the gap any further as the Bucks regained their large lead after a timeout to win the game comfortably.
De'Aaron Fox scored 20 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, but struggled with his efficiency, finishing 9-of-23, 39.1%, from the field. Between Giannis and Brook Lopez, the Bucks make life difficult in the mid-range and at the rim, Fox's main areas of attack.
The Kings head back home to try and start their next winning streak against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!