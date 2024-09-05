Hall of Famer on the Kings’ Addition of DeRozan: ‘Love It'
The Sacramento Kings made storylines this offseason with the sign-and-trade to acquire six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls. Much of the league's media has been on the fence about the move and how it impacts Sacramento, but Kings fans will be the first to say how excited they are to see DeRozan in purple.
Former Kings All-Star and Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond joined The Drive Guys on Sactown Sports 1140 and had high praise for Sacramento's acquisition of DeRozan.
Love it. Love it. Excited for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan fits what they're looking for. They already had an outstanding team, but they're still a young team. If they consistently do it in the second half of the season, you're talking about a playoff team that could really, truly go deep... they're not that far off... The sky is the limit for this team and I think they needed that veteran like DeRozan to come in and really solidify the team.- Mitch Richmond, NBA Hall of Famer
Richmond had seven fantastic seasons in Sacramento, including six All-Star appearances five All-NBA Team honors. If any former King knows what it takes to take this team to the next level, it is Mitch Richmond.
The Kings desperately needed a threat on the wing to finalize the construction zone around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. While Keegan Murray showed glimpses of his potential as an offensive threat, putting DeRozan next to him will expedite their process.
The Kings built a lineup with more offensive firepower than nearly every team in the league, but still have a few capable defenders to keep them balanced. Sacramento should be very dangerous in the 2024-25 season, and Mitch Richmond sees the vision.
