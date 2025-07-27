Houston Rockets Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
The Sacramento Kings have moved on from young wing Isaiah Crawford, withdrawing their qualifying offer for the forward and making him an unrestricted free agent. And it didn't take long for Crawford to land elsewhere, as he has already signed a new two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Crawford will move on to the Rockets after just one season in Sacramento, where he played predominantly in the G-League, averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 50.2% shooting from the field and 44.2% from three, according to Basketball Reference.
The numbers are great for Crawford, but he never really got a chance to prove himself on the NBA court, playing in just 46 total minutes across 15 games with the Sacramento squad.
The Kings' roster is nearly full, as they have just one final two-way spot left and all 15 standard NBA contracts taken after the signing of Doug McDermott. Earlier today, they rescinded their qualifying offer for Crawford in a move that signaled they are going to take another direction for the two-way slot.
It's telling that the Kings are moving on from Crawford so quickly, especially given their desperate need for more wing help. Crawford is a 6-foot-6 wing with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, fitting a major position of need for the Kings. He's also a pesky defender, another attribute that the Kings are trying to bring in as they build a defensive identity.
But with Nique Clifford coming in this season as a rookie, Crawford's path to a roster spot got even more harder to envision.
Crawford was also brought in under Monte McNair and the previous regime. McNair signed him after Crawford went undrafted last season, hoping to find another gem following the draft like he did in Keon Ellis.
The signs that the Kings were moving on were there during the six Summer League games, which were possibly Crawford's last chance to show the Kings what he could bring after an early offseason of work.
Crawford averaged just 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on 35% shooting from the field and 36.4% from three in the exhibition games. The numbers tell one story, but his minutes tell even more.
Crawford's minutes plummeted at the tail end of the tournament as the Kings were fighting for the championship.
- Game 1: 15:10
- Game 2: 17:12
- Game 3: 18:59
- Game 4: 18:59
- Game 5: 7:05
- Game 6: 4:36
It's likely that the writing was on the wall part way through Summer League that Crawford would get his next opportunity elsewhere.
Crawford will have a tough battle finding minutes in Houston, as the Rockets have a number of young and talented wings, but Crawford is ready to show that he can make it in the NBA, drawing inspiration from fellow teammates Keon Ellis and Isaac Jones, who got bumped up from two-way contracts to standard deals.
While Crawford won't get that opportunity with the Kings, here's hoping he finds his footing in Houston.