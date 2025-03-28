How Taylor Jenkins' Firing Impacts the Sacramento Kings
In a shocking development, Taylor Jenkins was fired by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday morning, joining former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown as the only head coaches fired during the 2024-25 season.
Jenkins had led Memphis to a 44-29 record, good enough for the fifth seed in a vaunted Western Conference. This alone is impressive given the difficulty of the West, but navigating the conference amid significant and lengthy injuries to their core has been a tall task for Jenkins.
Star point guard Ja Morant has missed 30 games this season, including their last six leading up to Jenkins’ firing.
With nine games left in the regular season, Memphis will have plenty to figure out as they head into the postseason.
From a Kings perspective, Jenkins should immediately move to the front of the list of head coaching candidates this offseason. He has been able to consistently win (career 206-185 record as a head coach) with homegrown talent in a small market, which is what the Kings should be trying to emulate.
Considering Sacramento is the only other team with a head coaching vacancy, they should move swiftly if they value Jenkins as a candidate. Jenkins is respected around the league and will surely be at the top of every team’s list of head coaching candidates should other opportunities open up after the season.
Of course, there is the possibility that the Kings decide to promote interim head coach Doug Christie in the offseason. Christie has a positive 23-19 record since the Kings fired Brown, but a missed postseason could result in the Kings moving in a different direction.
