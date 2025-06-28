Important Kings Deadline Looming for Fan Favorite
Free agency is right around the corner, but before the Sacramento Kings can continue their offseason moves by signing free agents, they’ll have to make decisions on two of their players from last season.
Keon Ellis and Isaac Jones both have team options with deadlines of 6/29/25, so Scott Perry and the front office will have to decide whether they want to keep both players or decline the options.
Ellis is under contract for $2.3 million for next season, which is an extremely low number for the starting caliber player. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks last season on 48.9% shooting from the field, 43.3% from three, and 84.9% from the free throw line.
Not only does Ellis provide elite defense, but he can also knock down the three at a great clip, as shown not only last year but by his 42.9% career three-point percentage.
Sacramento can decline the option and make Ellis a restricted free agent, which would all but guarantee his return with their ability to match any offer he gets from another team.
If they pick up the option, Ellis would play out next year on the $2.3 million contract, but would risk losing him next year as an unrestricted free agent. All indications point to Ellis being back on the Kings next year, especially as they attempt to build a defensive identity.
Isaac Jones is entering his second year in the league, but so far has taken a similar trajectory to Ellis. He started out on a two-way contract last season before getting signed to a full-time NBA contract.
He’s on the books for $2.0 million next season and would be a restricted free agent next offseason, which would give the Kings control over resigning him going forward as well.
Jones averaged 3.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocks on 65.1% from the field, 37.5% from three and 63.9% from the free throw line last season with the Kings in limited minutes.
In the G-League though, he averaged 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 57.6% from the field and 26.3% from three. Jones is still new to basketball, but showed hustle and potential in his first season, which should be enough for the Kings to bring him back.
Scott Perry and the front office have a lot of hard decisions to make this offseason, but these two seem pretty straight-forward.