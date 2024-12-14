Injury Update: Kings Sharpshooter Suffers Minor Setback
The Sacramento Kings are trending in the right direction, having won three games in a row and four out of five. The team seems revitalized since moving Malik Monk into the starting lineup and Kevin Huerter to the bench. Since the switch, the Kings are leading the league in offensive efficiency and Kevin Huerter has found his three-point shot.
However, during Thursday’s 111-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento suffered another injury setback. Kevin Huerter picked up a minor injury and will be day-to-day for the foreseeable future, per Fox 40’s Sean Cunningham.
“Kevin Huerter did not practice today. He suffered a minor AC joint sprain in he’s left shoulder during Thursday’s win in New Orleans. He’ll be day to day going forward. Sources tell me that this injury is unrelated to his left shoulder labrum repair that ended his 2023-24 season.”
The injury comes at a bad time for Huerter and the Kings, as Huerter has been on a tear recently. Over the last five games, the Maryland product has averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 50% from the field, 41.2% from three, and 100% from the free throw line. Huerter, known as Red Velvet by Kings fans, has provided a nice spark off the bench as the team’s offense has exploded.
Because of the Kings failing to progress in the In-Season Tournament, they have had a light patch in the schedule and have only played twice in the last eight days. Sacramento will look to make it four wins in a row on Monday against the Denver Nuggets.
