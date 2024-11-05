Keegan Murray Reveals Kings' Key to Success
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a nail-biting win over the Miami Heat on Monday to take them to 4-3 early into the 2024-25 season.
The Kings have been led by offseason addition DeMar DeRozan, averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, while being third in the NBA in clutch scoring on his way to an All-Star campaign.
Trailing right behind DeRozan in the box score is star point guard De'Aaron Fox, averaging 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Fox has been the heart of Sacramento's offense for years, but the addition of DeRozan certainly takes some weight off of his shoulders.
Following Monday's win in Miami, rising star forward Keegan Murray revealed that the Kings are at their "best" when Fox is taking control, via Kings on NBCS.
"He's aggressive all the time. When he's aggressive is when we're at our best and when we go on big runs. He was the focal point of our run in the third quarter."
The Kings faced a 13-point halftime deficit in Miami on Monday but outscored the Heat 37-17 in the third quarter, largely thanks to Fox. The star point guard finished Monday's win with a game-high 28 points, bouncing back significantly from his 0-11 three-point shooting night in Saturday's loss against the Toronto Raptors.
Murray knows more than most what the Kings need to be successful, so if Fox can stay aggressive while Keegan, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis all do their thing, it will lead to many wins for Sacramento.
