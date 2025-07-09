Key Kings Player Breaks Silence on Warriors Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have had more trade discussions than most in-state rivals would, and to minimal surprise, they have amounted to nothing. It is no secret that the Warriors are looking at sign-and-trade options to find Jonathan Kuminga a new home, and the Kings have been one of the top potential suitors.
ABC10's Matt George reported that the Kings' offer for Kuminga included Dario Saric, Devin Carter, and draft compensation, but the Warriors did not budge at that attempt.
Kuminga, 22, is noted to have high upside, but likely needs a new opportunity elsewhere to reach it. The Kings are undoubtedly an intriguing destination for the young, athletic forward, but many are even scoffing at the idea of giving up Devin Carter in a potential deal with the Warriors.
Carter, 23, is coming off an injury-plagued rookie season, where he averaged just 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals in 11.0 minutes per game through 36 appearances. Carter has incredible potential as a two-way guard, so giving up on him too early could come back to bite the Kings, a story they are all too familiar with.
Carter's Summer League debut is highly anticipated by many this week, but the trade noise has reached the young guard. Ahead of the Summer League, Carter was asked how he is handling the trade speculation, per Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson.
“My pops played for 13 years,” Carter said. “He’s been traded a lot. I just talk to him about how he handled it. That will stay between us, what me and my pops be talking about, but I just come in to work every day, obviously thankful for the opportunity to be here, show up with a ready-to-work mentality all the time, and it is what it is. It’s a business.”
Of course, acquiring Kuminga would be a great step in the right direction for the Kings, who should be looking to get younger, but giving up 23-year-old Devin Carter to do so is not ideal. As trade talks around Kuminga slow down, Carter's availability on the trade market becomes more uncertain, but it seems likely that the young guard will get dealt this summer.