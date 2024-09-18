Kings 2024-25 'City Edition' Jerseys Seemingly Leaked
The NBA does a phenomenal job of refreshing each franchise's on-court look, releasing new "City Edition" uniforms every season. This year, fans seemingly got an unofficial first look at next season's City Edition jerseys for all 30 NBA teams.
The Sacramento Kings seem to be getting a similar look as last season, with a royal blue base and red accent. Fans do not seem to love the unofficial reveal, and rightfully so.
These leaked jerseys are certainly not the best, but it is hard to judge an unofficial look. Oddly enough, this is the second time in the past two weeks that a Sacramento uniform has been leaked prematurely.
Two weeks ago, Kings legend Mike Bibby gave fans a first look at the 2024-25 "Classic Edition" uniforms, seemingly without rightful permission. The Kings gave an official look at the uniforms on Monday, as Sacramento fans will now have two new jerseys to add to their collections ahead of the new season.
With the leaked set of jerseys released by Nice Kicks on X, the Kings certainly got the short end of the stick. Sacramento has put out a few alternate uniforms over the years that fans have seemed to enjoy, but these apparent new jerseys are certainly not as eye-catching.
The Kings put forward an entirely new set of uniforms following their first playoff appearance after a 16-year drought in 2023. Still, now the newest switch has garnered varying opinions from the fanbase.
