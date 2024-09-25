Kings 2024-25 Season Preview: Malik Monk
The Sacramento Kings were able to breathe an early sigh of relief this offseason when Malik Monk signed a four-year $78 million extension.
The Sixth Man of the Year runner-up averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.1 assists last season. His ability to contribute scoring and passing off the bench made for one of the most unique seasons in recent memory.
He became just the second player in NBA history to average at least 15 and 5 off the bench (minimum 60 games played, maximum 15 games started). The only other player to reach the feat was Lou Williams, one of the two best sixth men in league history.
That all leads to the question for this year. Will Malik Monk start or come off the bench?
It is the main storyline heading into training camp that Mike Brown will likely get asked repeatedly. Monk has played 156 games with the Kings, regular season and playoffs. Every single one of them has seen him come off the bench.
Even with injuries putting players in and out of the lineup Brown has kept Monk in his same role. Keeping him in the same role this season makes sense with the emergence of Keon Ellis, allowing the Kings to stagger their offensive and defensive players.
No matter his role, Monk has established himself as a dual-threat guard on the offensive side of the ball. He’s increased his assist numbers for three straight seasons and has developed great chemistry with Domantas Sabonis in the pick-and-roll.
The easiest way for Monk to improve this season lies in his three-point shooting. He shot 35.0 percent from beyond the arc last year, down from 35.9 and 39.1 percent the past two seasons, respectively.
Malik started the season on fire from deep, shooting 41.2 percent in the 30 games from October through December. After the turn of the calendar, he dipped to 30.1 percent. Getting back to the 37-39 range beyond the arc would do wonders to get the Kings back to their historic offense from 2022-23.
Whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, Monk is sure to continue being a leader for the Sacramento Kings. He’s the type of player every team would love to have on their roster, and he’s here in Sacramento to stay.
Previous 2024-25 Season Previews:
