Kings Announce Interim Head Coach After Parting With Mike Brown
After letting go of Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Sacramento Kings are turning to Doug Christie as interim head coach.
Doug Christie is a fan favorite in Sacramento, and with 403 games played in Sacramento and 285 as an assistant coach, he is an integral part of the franchise. He previously stepped in for Alvin Gentry during the 2021-22 season when Gentry was out with COVID and earned his first victory as the Kings beat the Washington Wizards 119-105.
It will be up to Christie to try and turn around the Kings' season as Sacramento sits at 12th in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record.
Tensions appeared high in the locker room between the players and Mike Brown, and it's possible that a new voice in Christie rights the ship. But no matter what happens with the coaches, the Kings roster still has deficiencies that need to be addressed via trades.
The ironic part about promoting Doug Christie to interim head coach is that he is the exact type of player that would be perfect for the Kings to add. A lengthy player who excels on defense and can knock down shots.
Time will tell if there are more moves to come, but for now fans turn to a fan favorite in a time of need.
