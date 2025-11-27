Keegan Murray Gets Honest on Kings' Identity After Crushing Loss to Suns

Whatever Sacramento Kings team we saw in their wins over the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the last two games, we did not see that same team on Wednesday night. The Kings left any residual mojo they had in the locker room to start the game, being outscored 16-41 by the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter on their way to dropping to 0-3 in the Emirates NBA Cup.

After the game, forward Keegan Murray was asked point-blank what the identity of this team is. Murray acknowledged that the Kings didn’t show it against Phoenix, but what everyone saw against Denver and Minnesota is what Sacramento is trying to be every night.

Specifically, Murray said, “We wanna try and disrupt teams, play fast, and be the aggressor. Have the other team be on their heels and just keep punching them. Tonight I think we only did that for one quarter, so that’s something that in the future we’ve gotta fix.”

Missed the first part of Keegan Murray’s postgame, but he had a solid answer about DeMar DeRozan’s postgame comments from last game: pic.twitter.com/4Eu3RBmJP5 — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 27, 2025

Clearly, consistency has been an issue for the Kings all season. In the last two games, they began to look like a team that could go toe-to-toe with (and beat) some of the NBA’s best.

At other times this season — in the blowout loss to a Memphis Grizzlies team missing several key players that preceded those two victories, for example — Sacramento has played like a team with no chance of reaching the play-in tournament, much less a playoff spot.

So who are the 2025-2026 Sacramento Kings? I don’t think the fans know. More importantly, it does not seem as though the players, coaching staff, or front office know either. It has proven very difficult over the last few weeks to reconcile what one sees on the court with what one hears in postgame press conferences and off-day interviews.

Keegan in 3 starts this season:



21.3 ppg

9.0 rpg

3.0 stocks



It’s his team. pic.twitter.com/8cJkrjqhKn — AL in CAL (@ALinCALI22) November 27, 2025

There is no doubt that what Murray says is true, at least with respect to what the Kings would like their identity to be. Whether they have the right roster, coach, and organizational support to be that team is very much in doubt thus far.

That being said, the simple fact that the Kings now have Keegan Murray healthy and back in the lineup is a huge step in the right direction. If the last three games have taught us anything, it is that Murray is not only Sacramento’s most important player in the future, but he should absolutely be the focal point of the team right now.

Keegan is becoming Kings' focal point

Veteran DeMar DeRozan believes this as well. After the victory over the Timberwolves, DeRozan said that the Kings are Murray’s team now. Murray was asked about DeRozan’s statement after the game on Wednesday night, and sent some high praise right back.

Keegan Murray tonight



— 19 PTS

— 8 REB

— 3 AST

— 2 STL

— 1 BLK

— 7-16 FG



Happy to have him back healthy pic.twitter.com/eN3XuXNtB8 — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) November 27, 2025

Regarding DeRozan’s status within the locker room, Murray said, “DeMar is a super good leader when it comes to that. He's a guy that you look at, and he’s one of the best scorers in the league, one of the best clutch-time players in the league. He’s talked to me a lot, just kind of being a teacher and a guide for me to step into that role.”

As to whether he believes that he is (or should be) the leader of this team, Murray said, “Obviously, it’s going to be a process, but I know that I’m built for it.” Now 25 years old and in his fourth NBA season, Murray appears to be willing to step into that leadership role and try to set the tone on the floor for what the Kings would like to be on a nightly basis.

With an uncertain future and trade rumors swirling, the Sacramento Kings are absolutely a team in flux at the moment. Whether the front office decides to stick with what they have for the rest of the season or make some changes in the coming months, one thing is abundantly clear: Keegan Murray needs to be a cornerstone of the franchise for the next several years. It is the only way for Sacramento to be the type of team they want to be.

