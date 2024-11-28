Kings Backcourt Duo Shines in 115-104 Win Over Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings desperately needed a win after losing their last four games, and De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk brought the Kings to victory, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-104.
Star sixth man Malik Monk led the bench with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists, coming just a few plays away from notching his first career triple-double. Fox tacked on 26 points, 8 assists, and 2 steals.
Domantas Sabonis also had a huge game with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, but it was the guard duo of Fox and Monk that finished the game down the stretch.
Minnesota came out after halftime and held the Kings to 12 points in the third quarter and completely took over the momentum of the game after Sabonis picked up his fifth foul.
The Timberwolves lead stretched to 12 before the Kings chipped away, and once Sacramento got the lead back late in the fourth, they never gave it back.
It seemed like the game was going to go down to the wire, but between Fox and Monk making everything and the Kings' defensive intensity picking up, they were able to pull away in the final minutes.
It’s still early in the season, but Monk’s health and production are once again proving to be one of if not the most important pieces to the puzzle, and Monk continues to be one of the most important players on the roster.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!