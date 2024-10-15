Kings' Best Free-Agent Option Following Jalen McDaniels Trade Revealed
After trading Jalen McDaniels to the San Antion Spurs, the Sacramento Kings have opened up a roster spot and around $4.7 million in cap space.
Even with McDaniels on the roster, the Kings were in desperate need of wing depth. Now that the forward is gone, it’s likely that the deal the Kings have lined up is to bring in a replacement on the wing.
Enter the possibility of Jae Crowder, who worked out in Sacramento previously this offseason.
Crowder, 34, averaged 23.1 minutes and played a substantial role on the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 42.4 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three.
It’s the lowest points per game he’s averaged since the 2014-15 season, but he wouldn’t need to score much in Sacramento to be effective.
Between De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Malik Monk, the Kings have plenty of scoring options.
What the Kings need, though, is a secondary wing defender behind Keegan Murray, with bonus points if they can knock down the three-ball.
Crowder shot 39 percent on his corner threes last season. That paired with his ability to work in the handoff action would fit great in the Kings offense. Crowder ranked in the 99.6th percentile for the ‘Handoff’ play type last season, according to NBA.com.
Jae Crowder wouldn’t be asked to do too much, but he would presumably have a significant role on a playoff hopeful, a great situation for a 12-year vet. In a low-risk move for the Kings, it’s hard to find a better option with the season seven days away.
