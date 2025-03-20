Kings-Bulls Matchup of the Game: Zach LaVine vs Kevin Huerter
The Sacramento Kings (35-33) look to extend their winning streak to three games as they host the Chicago Bulls (29-40) at the Golden 1 Center.
While both teams sit ninth in their respective conferences, the two teams have completely different outlooks as the season marches toward its completion. Both will likely be in the play-in, but the difference in records between the Kings and Bulls is telling of conference depth.
After beating one of the best teams in the league last night in the Cleveland Cavaliers, this feels like a must-win for the Kings in order for them to continue their momentum from the last two wins.
For the matchup of the game, we look at the players who all eyes will be on, as Zach LaVine and Kevin Huerter suit up against their former teams for the first time since the blockbuster trade.
Season Stats:
- Zach LaVine: 23.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3P%
- Kevin Huerter: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9STL, 0.3 BLK, 40.5 FG%, 32.1 3P%
After spending seven and a half seasons filled with ups and downs in Chicago, Zach LaVine gets the chance to get revenge on his former team and fanbase for the first time tonight.
Much like De'Aaron Fox's first game back against the Kings, this game will likely have some extra juice due to the recent trade. There doesn't seem to be animosity between LaVine and the Bulls, but I'm sure he would love nothing more than to have a big game against his former squad.
LaVine missed last night due to personal reasons, and while those reasons are unknown, it appears that he will be back in the lineup tonight. Assuming everything is ok, that gives the Kings a slight advantage as both teams are on the second nights of back-to-backs.
The Bulls are holding opponents to just 32.8% from beyond the arc since the All-Star break, the best mark in the league during that time, so LaVine hitting his threes would be a huge boost for the Kings against the tough perimeter defense.
On the flipside, they'll have to make sure they don't let Kevin Huerter get going from beyond the arc.
As all Kings fans know and remember, Huerter can completely carry a team when he gets going from deep. He got off to a poor start with Chicago, but much like LaVine with the Kings, he's picked it up as of late.
Over the last 12 games, Huerter is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc on a very high volume of 8.4 attempts per game. Going against his former team as well, I'm sure he'd love nothing more than to sink the Kings.
While Huerter could hurt the Kings if he gets his shot going, they should hunt him down on the defensive side of the ball. Huerter isn't the worst defender in the league, but between Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, and LaVine, the Kings have multiple players who could take advantage of the matchup.
Stat Predictions:
Zach LaVine: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Kevin Huerter: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
