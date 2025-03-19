Kings-Cavaliers Matchup of the Game: Zach LaVine vs Donovan Mitchell
The Sacramento Kings (34-33) look to win their second straight game and hand the Cleveland Cavaliers (56-12) their third straight loss, something that has only happened one other time this season.
These two teams are on two different stratospheres as the season nears the postseason, with Sacramento fighting for their play-in lives and Cleveland gearing up for a hopeful title run.
While the Cavaliers have only lost 12 games this season, they've lost their last two to the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers, the latter of which was a close game last night. While the Clippers took down the Cavs 132-119, it was closer than the score would suggest.
It's hard to know if the Cavs losing their last two is a good thing or bad, having them come out making sure they don't drop a third straight.
For the matchup of the game, Darius Garland is out for rest tonight on the second night of the back-to-back, and Domantas Sabonis will be out for the Kings after spraining his ankle. There are ample options for the key matchup, but for tonight we turn to two of the most dynamic shooting guards in the league in Zach LaVine and Donovan Mitchell.
Season Stats:
- Zach LaVine: 23.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3P%
- Donovan Mitchell: 24.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK, 44.5 FG%, 37.8 3P%
With Garland out, Mitchell will likely have the ball in his hands more tonight against the Kings. In the three games Garland has missed this year, Mitchell has scored 34 points on 14-of-24 (60.9%) from the field, 33 points on 11-of-23 (47.8%), and 11 points on 5-of-12 (41.7%) in a blowout win with garbage time minutes.
Mitchell is averaging 18.7 field goal attempts per game on the season, but unless this game goes sideways early, I expect that number to be higher tonight.
The six-time All-Star is having yet another spectacular season, and although he isn't getting the recognition he deserves, is one of the best two-way players in the league. For a Kings team that has been up and down on defense since the LaVine trade, they'll need to bring their A-game and throw the kitchen sink at Mitchell tonight.
For the Kings, they'll need to find a way to keep up with the Cavaliers, who come into the game with the league top-ranked offense. The easiest way to do that is take and make as many threes as possible, and it's hard to think of someone better than Zach LaVine to do so.
LaVine has played great of late, but he's taken only 40 field goal attempts total in the last four games, 22 of which were three-point attempts.
His efficiency has been great, as he's shot 60% from the field and 59.1% from deep, but the volume has to be higher, especially tonight against the Cavs, for the Kings to make any noise.
Stat Predictions:
Zach LaVine: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Donovan Mitchell: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!