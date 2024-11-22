Kings-Clippers Injury Report: Leonard, Monk Status' Revealed
Through 15 games, the Sacramento Kings sit in last place in the Pacific Division with an 8-7 record, but the optimism that they will climb up the ranks.
The Kings have had to play the last three games without All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan and the last two without All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, so star point guard De'Aaron Fox has had to carry the load.
Thankfully for the Kings, they are expected to get both DeRozan and Sabonis back on the court for their next matchup. The Kings travel to face division rival Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Friday's matchup in LA.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Isaiah Crawford - OUT (ankle)
Mason Jones - OUT (hamstring)
Malik Monk - OUT (ankle)
LA Clippers:
Kawhi Leonard - OUT (knee)
Norman Powell - OUT (hamstring)
PJ Tucker - OUT (personal)
The Clippers will remain without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to suit up this season. A new addition to their injury report, though, is star guard Norman Powell. Powell has been their leading scorer this season, putting up 23.3 points per game.
Without Powell, the Clippers will take a huge hit on the offensive side of the ball and will have to rely on their elite defensive play to keep up with the Kings on Friday.
The Kings will still be without star sixth man Malik Monk, who is now set to miss his sixth consecutive game with an ankle sprain. When the Kings get Monk back on the court to lead their bench unit, the team will be in much better shape moving forward.
Coming off three days of rest and getting two of their stars back on the court, the Kings have a serious advantage in Friday's matchup that they must take advantage of.
The Kings and Clippers tip off at 7:30 pm PST on Friday.
