Kings-Clippers Injury Report: Malik Monk, Norman Powell Statuses Revealed
With just two games left in the regular season, the Sacramento Kings are set to host the LA Clippers on Friday night as both teams fight for playoff position.
The Clippers are tied for fourth place in the Western Conference with a 48-32 record, while the Kings are in ninth place at 39-41, fighting for home-court advantage in the play-in tournament.
The Clippers are riding a six-game winning streak heading into Friday's game and have won 16 of their last 19, and they certainly get a favorable matchup against a Kings team that will be slightly shorthanded.
The Kings have five players listed on their injury report on Friday: Isaiah Crawford, Mason Jones, Jake LaRavia, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray.
Sacramento Kings:
Isaiah Crawford - OUT (G League two-way)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb incomplete scaphoid fracture)
Malik Monk - OUT (left calf strain)
Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (lower back inflammation)
The Clippers have listed five players on their injury report for Friday's game in Sacramento: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, Patty Mills, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac.
LA Clippers:
Nicolas Batum: OUT (right groin strain)
Amir Coffey - OUT (left knee inflammation)
Patty Mills - OUT (illness)
Norman Powell - QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder soreness)
Ivica Zubac - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)
The Kings will be playing without Malik Monk, who is in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a calf strain, while Keegan Murray could miss his fourth consecutive game with a back issue.
The Clippers certainly have the firepower behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to win if Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac have to sit, while the Kings have not performed well without Monk in the lineup.
The Kings and Clippers will face off at 7:00 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Friday.